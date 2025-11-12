Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Remains sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (fibula) is not participating in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Godwin is expected to remain sidelined versus Buffalo on Sunday, which would mark his fifth consecutive missed game due to a fibula injury. He hasn't practiced in any capacity in that span. Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard will continue to operate as Tampa Bay's top three wideouts if Godwin is indeed ruled out, with Mike Evans (collarbone) also out for the foreseeable future. On a positive note for the Buccaneers, RB Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) returned to practice Wednesday, though he's also expected to miss Week 11.
