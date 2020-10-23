Godwin (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Godwin returned to the lineup last week and caught five of seven targets for 48 yards while playing 63 percent of offensive snaps. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday this week, but there isn't any concern about his availability for the game. It is possible Godwin continues to see his workload monitored, rather than handling snap shares in the 85-to-100 percent range the way he did all of last season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Reps capped again•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Five grabs in return•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Set for Week 6 return•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Should be able to play•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Still limited at practice•