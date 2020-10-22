Godwin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Both Godwin and Mike Evans (ankle) have been limited in the Buccaneers' first two practices of Week 7, but head coach Bruce Arians hasn't suggested that either wideout is at any real risk of sitting out Sunday's game in Las Vegas. If Godwin follows the same practice pattern from last week, he'll upgrade to full activity Friday and avoid carrying an injury designation into the matchup with the Raiders.
