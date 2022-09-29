Godwin (hamstring) received a veteran rest day Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
One day removed from logging a limited practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the season opener, Godwin got the day off Thursday. His activity level at Friday's session may provide insight into his potential to return Sunday against the Chiefs, but at this point he seems destined to enter the weekend with a 'questionable' designation.
