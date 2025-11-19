Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Godwin (fibula) is "ramping up" his activity at practice in order to have his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Rams evaluated, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bowles said the same of second-year running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), who like Godwin returned to practice as a limited participant in Week 11 but was ruled out for Tampa Bay's loss to the Bills. Godwin hasn't played since Week 5 due to a fibula injury. If he's able to retake the field in time to suit up on the road during Sunday Night Football, Godwin will figure to join rookie Emeka Egbuka as one of the clear top targets for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In the event that Godwin is cleared to play but needs time to ramp up his snap count, however, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard will continue to handle expanded roles.