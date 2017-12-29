Godwin (ankle) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The return to practice at least gives him some shot to play, though there isn't much incentive for the Bucs to have Godwin push through pain in the final week of a disappointing season. DeSean Jackson (ankle) is probably a bit healthier at this point, leaving Godwin without much prospect for a significant Week 17 contribution. The Bucs will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.