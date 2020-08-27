Godwin returned to practice Thursday morning, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Godwin was held out the previous two days, albeit with no report of an injury. Absent any further updates, he should be ready for his usual every-down role and steady target volume Week 1 in New Orleans.
