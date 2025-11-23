Godwin (fibula) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin had a delayed start to the season due to his recovery from last season's dislocated left ankle, and after playing Weeks 4 and 5, he's been sidelined since then due to a fibula injury. He finally capped Week 12 prep with back-to-back full practices, after which the Buccaneers cleared him to return to action. On Saturday evening, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Godwin was set to operate with restrictions on his workload Sunday, so he'll likely play second fiddle, at least, to rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka in Tampa Bay's receiving corps. In his two appearances this season, Godwin wasn't efficient with his 14 targets, gathering in just six of them for 52 yards and no touchdowns.