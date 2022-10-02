Godwin (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Chiefs.
Godwin sandwiched a rest day Thursday around a pair of limited sessions, officially entering the weekend as questionable to play for the first time since straining his hamstring Week 1. Now that he's back in the lineup, he'll join Mike Evans at the top of the depth chart, while Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) mix into the passing game and Breshad Perriman (knee) and Scotty Miller (coach's decision) sit out. Godwin may be on a snap count in his return, but his rapport with Tom Brady is notable, so he could make an impact, even with limited targets.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Optimism for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Rest day Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Returns to limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Out this week•