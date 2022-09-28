Godwin (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
This marks Godwin's first on-field work since hurting his hamstring back in Week 1. It's a sign that he's attempting to ramp for a return Sunday night against the Chiefs, but his ability to get through practice Thursday and Friday unscathed likely will go a long way in ending his DNP streak at two games. Meanwhile, Russell Gage (hamstring, limited), Julio Jones (knee, limited) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring, DNP) also showed up on the first injury report of Week 4, indicating the Bucs could have most of its receiving corps available this weekend.