Godwin (knee) returned to practice Friday, sporting a knee brace in his first session since suffering an ACL tear last December, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's a big step forward and all but confirms that the Bucs hope to have Godwin ready for Week 1. The timing of his injury toward the end of last season has made that a question mark, but all reports suggests his rehab has gone well, with avoidance of the PUP list at the beginning of training camp being an especially good sign. He's now practicing, though perhaps on a limited basis, with more than five weeks to go before Tampa's season opener against Dallas.