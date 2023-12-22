Godwin (knee) returned to practice Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Godwin played through the same injury last week after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, ultimately catching 10 of 12 targets for a season-high 155 yards in a 34-20 win over the Packers. He should be fine to play at Jacksonville on Sunday, especially after missing just one practice (Thursday) this week.
