Godwin (fibula) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a fibula injury that he picked up during the Buccaneers' Week 5 win over the Seahawks. The injury isn't related to the fibula that he broke during the 2024 campaign, but the Bucs will continue to play things cautiously with the veteran wideout. With Tampa Bay on a bye Week 9, the Buccaneers could hold Godwin out for Week 8 against the Saints to give the veteran wideout more time to heal, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. With Godwin and Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) both ruled out, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers may have to rely more heavily on Rachaad White, Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton in the offense depending on the statuses of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), both of whom are considered game-time calls for Monday night's game in Detroit.