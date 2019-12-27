Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out for Week 17

Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Godwin hasn't been able to practice since he suffered the hamstring injury Week 15. He was one of the top breakout stars of the 2019 NFL season, hauling in 86 of 121 targets for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. Godwin heads into Week 17 ranking second among qualified pass catchers in yards per game (95.2) and fourth in yards per target (11.0), with teammate Mike Evans (89.0 YPG, 9.8 YPT) not too far behind. Jameis Winston will have Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as his top wide receivers for Week 17.