Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out for Week 17
Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin hasn't been able to practice since he suffered the hamstring injury Week 15. He was one of the top breakout stars of the 2019 NFL season, hauling in 86 of 121 targets for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. Godwin heads into Week 17 ranking second among qualified pass catchers in yards per game (95.2) and fourth in yards per target (11.0), with teammate Mike Evans (89.0 YPG, 9.8 YPT) not too far behind. Jameis Winston will have Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as his top wide receivers for Week 17.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Absent for another practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not participating to begin week•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ends week without practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not practicing Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...