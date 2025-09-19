Godwin (ankle) is nearing a return but won't play this Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested Wednesday that Godwin could return for a Week 4 showdown with Philadelphia, which also looks like a reasonable target date for standout left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee). In any case, the Bucs have ruled out both for Week 3, after Godwin was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. An upgrade to full participation should come soon.