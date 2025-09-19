Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (ankle) is nearing a return but won't play this Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested Wednesday that Godwin could return for a Week 4 showdown with Philadelphia, which also looks like a reasonable target date for standout left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee). In any case, the Bucs have ruled out both for Week 3, after Godwin was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. An upgrade to full participation should come soon.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as limited participant•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Won't return in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially limited in return to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to practice Thursday•