Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Chicago, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Godwin won't be available to the Buccaneers offense Week 5 due to a strained right hamstring. Justin Watson (chest) also won't play, so the receiving corps likely will be led by Mike Evans (ankle) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin), who both are listed as questionable.