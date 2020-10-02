Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Reports earlier this week suggested Godwin was in danger of missing multiple games, and it doesn't help his cause that the Bucs play on Thursday Night Football against the Bears in Week 5. He didn't practice at all this week, so a return for the Thursday game doesn't seem especially likely. Fellow wideout Justin Watson has been cleared to return from a shoulder injury for Sunday's game, while Scotty Miller (hip) appears questionable.