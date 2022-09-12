Godwin (hamstring) will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

Godwin was evaluated at halftime and deemed out for the rest of the game. It's unclear whether this injury was related in any way to his recovery from a torn ACL, as Godwin came back from that injury earlier than expected. Godwin's absence should pave the way for Russell Gage and Julio Jones to see more playing time alongside Mike Evans. The next chance for Godwin to play will come in Week 2 against the NFC South rival Saints.