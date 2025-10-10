Godwin (fibula) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers and now considered week-to-week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

He didn't practice at all this week, after topping 70 percent snap share in Weeks 4 and 5. It appears the Bucs brought Godwin back too soon, though Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Friday that the wideout's current injury isn't to the part of his fibula that he broke last year. With both Godwin and Mike Evans (hamstring) out of the lineup again, Tampa Bay will turn to Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson alongside rookie standout Emeka Egbuka. Depth options include Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson.