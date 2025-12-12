Godwin brought in four of five targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch.

Godwin tied for second in receptions on the night for the Buccaneers despite both Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan being active, and despite his very modest yardage total, he still delivered a serviceable fantasy night thanks to his three-yard TD grab and ensuing two-point conversion catch early in the fourth quarter. The TD was Godwin's first of the season, and he's now accumulated nine receptions over his last two games heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.