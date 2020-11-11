Godwin still has pins in his finger but expects to have them removed soon, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin missed one game after having finger surgery, but he made it back for Sunday's 38-3 loss to New Orleans and caught three of six targets for 41 yards while playing 94 percent of snaps on offense. Godwin should be set for another full workload Week 10 at Carolina, competing for targets in an offense that also has Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.