Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again Monday night
Godwin caught five of 10 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Steelers.
Godwin also lost a fumble during the first half, but helped make up for that by scoring a four-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. In doing so, Godwin found pay dirt for the third time in as many weeks, continuing an excellent start to his second season. With Ryan Fitzpatrick starting in place of the suspended Jameis Winston, Godwin and teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard have all come out of the gates strong, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Buccaneers' coaching staff opts to keep Fitzpatrick at the helm or turn back to Winston, who'll be eligible to play in Week 4 versus the Bears.
