Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again
Godwin caught each of his three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans were the starters, but Godwin and Adam Humphries also got plenty of run early in the contest, with the second-year pro drawing all his targets before halftime. Although volume remains a concern, Godwin has lived up to the hype this preseason with seven catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. He probably won't play a ton of snaps early in the season, but he should get high-value opportunities on downfield passes and red-zone targets. The Bucs will have Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for a Week 1 game in New Orleans.
