Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores for second straight week
Godwin brought in five of six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Godwin was one of four Buccaneers pass catchers to benefit from another prolific effort from Ryan Fitzpatrick. The second-year receiver now has a pair of touchdowns over his first two games and has hauled in 80 percent of his 10 targets in a secondary role behind starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. Godwin encouragingly played the same 29 snaps that fellow wideout Adam Humphries did, so as expected, Godwin is essentially serving as the co-No.3 wideout to open the campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Finds end zone Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as co-starter on depth chart•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of grabs in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Viewed as starter by coaching staff•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Stands out in Tuesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2