Godwin brought in five of six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Godwin was one of four Buccaneers pass catchers to benefit from another prolific effort from Ryan Fitzpatrick. The second-year receiver now has a pair of touchdowns over his first two games and has hauled in 80 percent of his 10 targets in a secondary role behind starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. Godwin encouragingly played the same 29 snaps that fellow wideout Adam Humphries did, so as expected, Godwin is essentially serving as the co-No.3 wideout to open the campaign.