Godwin brought in three of five targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Godwin checked in second in receiving yards for the Bucs on the afternoon, getting to that total with an impressive 47-yard touchdown grab with 1:37 remaining. Godwin now has at least 78 receiving yards in three straight contests, and with Sunday's production, he heads into the Week 18 regular-season finale just 27 yards short of his third consecutive 1,000-yard season.
