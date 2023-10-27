Godwin brought in five of seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also rushed once for 14 yards.

Godwin led the Buccaneers wideouts in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with only versatile running back Rachaad White outperforming him. The veteran receiver also recorded both his first touchdown and rush attempt of the season, the former coming on a three-yard scoring grab just past the midway point of the second quarter. Godwin has at least five receptions and 50 yards in all but one game this season heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 5.