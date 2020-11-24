Godwin caught seven of 10 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Rams.

Godwin trailed only Antonio Brown for Tampa Bay's lead in receptions, targets and yards through the air. However, unlike Brown, Godwin was able to find the end zone, triumphantly leaping from a few yards to complete a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter. That play marked Godwin's third touchdown in seven appearances this season, and Monday also brought about a new high in targets from quarterback Tom Brady, which bodes well for Godwin in advance of Week 12's matchup against the Chiefs.