Godwin brought in seven of eight targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Godwin tied Jalen McMillan for the team lead in receptions -- one of them a five-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring in the first quarter -- while checking in as the runner-up to his teammate in both receiving yards and targets. The veteran wideout compiled more than half his yardage on a 59-yard catch-and-run play with just under two minutes remaining in the game. Godwin has at least five receptions in three of his last four games, and a similar caliber of production would be very welcome in a critical Week 18 home matchup against the Panthers that will decide the NFC South champion and determine whether Tampa Bay will make the postseason altogether.