Godwin (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Godwin, who has missed the first three games of the season, was a full participant in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for the contest. His expected return to the mix arrives at an opportune juncture, with fellow WR Mike Evans expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a hamstring injury. Also trending toward playing versus the Eagles is QB Baker Mayfield (biceps, questionable), with the duo's Week 4 status set to be confirmed when the Buccaneers post their inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.