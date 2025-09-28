Godwin (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Godwin built up his conditioning over the last three weeks, culminating with full practices Wednesday and Friday around a scheduled rest day Thursday. Now that he's finished his recovery from the dislocated left ankle that he sustained Week 7 of last season, he's ready for his first game action of 2025. The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans (hamstring) on Sunday, so even if Godwin is inhibited at all, he'll be in the mix for passes from quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps) along with rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard.