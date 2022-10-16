Godwin secured six of 12 targets for 95 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Godwin co-led the Bucs in receptions while pacing the team in both receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the latter pair of tallies also qualifying as season highs. The veteran wideout has been very busy over the last three games after a quiet opener and a pair of absences in Weeks 2 and 3, posting a 19-215 line in that span. However, Godwin is still looking for both his first 100-yard game and touchdown, goals he'll look to accomplish in a Week 7 NFC South road battle against the Panthers.