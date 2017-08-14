Godwin brought in his only target for a 14-yard reception in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

The Penn State product notched his catch on a throw over the middle from Ryan Griffin in the waning moments of the third quarter. Godwin has been impressive throughout the entirety of camp and has demonstrated the maturity and confidence of a more experienced player. Therefore, while he'll have an uphill battle for targets in a talented receiving corps, he's expected to also see plenty of one-on-one coverage during his rookie campaign because of the dynamic personnel around him.