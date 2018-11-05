Godwin brought in two of three targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Godwin saw his targets drop to their lowest point since Week 4, although he did manage to log a reception of at least 20 yards for the third straight week. The second-year wideout has been steady but unspectacular in his complementary role this season, and after getting into the end zone in four of his first five games, he's now gone without a score in three straight. Despite the fact they've now dropped five of their last six contests, the Bucs continue to boast a prolific passing game with plenty of mouths to feed, making Godwin's production difficult to predict from game to game.