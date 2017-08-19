Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Sees five targets Thursday
Godwin hauled in two of five targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Godwin enjoyed a more productive effort than in the exhibition opener, when he'd seen only one target. The emerging rookie carries plenty of promise and will likely look to make his mark as the No. 4 receiver to open the regular season.
