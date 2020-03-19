Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Sees upgrade at quarterback

Godwin (hamstring) is slated to catch passes from Tom Brady now that the latter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Buccaneers, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.

Godwin navigated the inaccuracy and ball-security issues of former battery mate Jameis Winston to post a career-high 86-1,333-9 line in 2019, his first season in coach Bruce Arians' aggressive passing attack. He now gets a major upgrade at quarterback in Brady, with the future Hall of Famer excelling at the intermediate routes that Godwin has thrived with over his first three seasons. The Penn State product recorded 22 catches of between 20 and 39 yards last season, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relays comments from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky in which the former NFL quarterback emphasizes his belief Brady's arm remains more than strong enough to thrive on the downhill play-action passes that Arians' system frequently calls for.