Godwin is expected to be featured regularly in three-receiver formations Sunday against the Falcons with DeSean Jackson (Achilles) inactive, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

After missing three straight games with a thumb injury, Jackson returned to action in last week's loss to Dallas, playing 29 offensive snaps and apparently hurting his Achilles along the way. With Jackson sidelined again, Godwin should settle back in as Tampa Bay's top downfield threat, a role he filled to mixed results while Jackson was out Weeks 13 through 15. Over that stretch, Godwin reeled in six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, with five of the receptions and 101 of the yards coming in one game.