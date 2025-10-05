Godwin is likely to see elevated target volume again in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks due to Mike Evans (hamstring) being inactive for the contest.

Godwin made his return from his own serious injury -- a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 7 of last season -- in Week 4 against the Eagles, the first game of Evans' current absence. Godwin saw 10 targets across 58 snaps right out of the gate, but he was only able to haul in three of them for 26 yards. Nevertheless, with another week of practice, not to mention his first game action in nearly a year, now under his belt, Godwin could well be more efficient while facing a Seahawks secondary that will once again play without cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring).