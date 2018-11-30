Godwin and Adam Humphries figure to pick up most of the slack with DeSean Jackson (thumb) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Highly efficient to this point in his career, Godwin now has a nice opportunity to play starter-level snaps against a shaky pass defense (7.7 YPA). The 2017 third-round pick owns career marks of 14.1 yards per catch and 9.5 per target, with one reception for every 11.5 snaps (78 on 898). For a frame of reference, teammate Mike Evans has caught one pass for every 10.6 snaps this season and one for every 11.1 snaps throughout his career. Godwin took advantage of a similar opportunity last December, catching 10 of 18 targets for 208 yards and a touchdown when Jackson missed the final two weeks of the 2017 campaign. The Bucs aren't sure if Jackson will miss any more time beyond Sunday.