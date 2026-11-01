Godwin is in line to operate as the Buccaneers de facto No. 1 receiver again in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons, as Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) is inactive for the contest per Scott Smith of the team's official site.

Godwin filled Egbuka's No. 1 role in a Week 7 rout of the Panthers, one where Baker Mayfield returned from a thumb injury but put the ball up only 11 times in a 43-13 win for Tampa Bay. As a result, Godwin ran just 12 routes, although he was targeted on 41.7 percent of them on his way to five targets and a 4-27-0 line. Considering Mayfield had just seven completions and 64 passing yards, Godwin's role was indeed that of the top option in the air attack, and Sunday's game against the Falcons is almost certain to involve appreciably higher passing volume for Tampa Bay.