Godwin (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Coach Bruce Arians said he expected the star wideout to return this week, and we now have confirmation after Godwin upgraded to full practice participation Friday. He'll make his first appearance since Week 3, teaming up with Mike Evans to give Tom Brady a formidable duo at wide receiver. Godwin has 11 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in his two games this year.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Should be able to play•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Still limited at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Spotted running at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not practicing Tuesday•