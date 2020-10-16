Godwin (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Coach Bruce Arians said he expected the star wideout to return this week, and we now have confirmation after Godwin upgraded to full practice participation Friday. He'll make his first appearance since Week 3, teaming up with Mike Evans to give Tom Brady a formidable duo at wide receiver. Godwin has 11 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in his two games this year.