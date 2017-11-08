Godwin could handle an expanded role Sunday against the Jets while Mike Evans serves a one-game suspension, Greg Auman of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie third-round pick has made a strong impression on special teams coverage units, but he hasn't done much with his 134 offensive snaps, catching eight of 13 targets for 84 yards. He's essentially been used to give Evan and DeSean Jackson the occasional breather, primarily lining up outside. Godwin has a nice opportunity to top his high-water marks of three targets (Week 3) and 29 snaps (Week 2), but he only figures to absorb a portion of Evans' usual workload. Jackson, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are all candidates to get added looks from Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Bucs try to scrape out a win without Evans and Jameis Winston (shoulder) in the lineup.