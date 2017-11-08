Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Set to fill in for Evans
Godwin could handle an expanded role Sunday against the Jets while Mike Evans serves a one-game suspension, Greg Auman of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
The rookie third-round pick has made a strong impression on special teams coverage units, but he hasn't done much with his 134 offensive snaps, catching eight of 13 targets for 84 yards. He's essentially been used to give Evan and DeSean Jackson the occasional breather, primarily lining up outside. Godwin has a nice opportunity to top his high-water marks of three targets (Week 3) and 29 snaps (Week 2), but he only figures to absorb a portion of Evans' usual workload. Jackson, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are all candidates to get added looks from Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Bucs try to scrape out a win without Evans and Jameis Winston (shoulder) in the lineup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: One catch in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Contributes reception in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another one-catch outing•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Makes one catch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Notches reception in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Tallies first three catches of career•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.