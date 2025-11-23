Godwin (fibula), who is officially questionable to suit up in Sunday's Week 12 game against the Rams, is expected to play but will "likely be on something of a pitch count," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

If Godwin indeed suits up Sunday, it will be his first game action since Week 5. The veteran wideout should provide a boost to Tampa Bay's receiving corps, which will still be without Mike Evans (IR - collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (IR - neck), but fantasy managers should take note of a likely snap count for Godwin when considering whether to insert him into their lineups. Godwin also missed the first three games of the campaign due to an ankle injury and tallied six catches on 14 targets for 52 yards over two games prior to picking up the fibula issue.