Godwin caught seven of 10 targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams.

The sixth-year wideout has seen double-digit targets in four straight games and five of the last six, but despite that volume he has yet to reach 100 receiving yards in a game or score a TD. Godwin could be due to break out in a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.