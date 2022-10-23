Godwin brought in seven of 13 targets for 43 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Godwin was second on the afternoon in receptions and targets for the Buccaneers but mostly limited to a short-area role, leading to his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The veteran has compiled at least six grabs in four straight games, but he'll head into a Week 8 home showdown against the Ravens on Thursday night still searching for his 100-yard game of the season.