Godwin secured all six targets for 61 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Godwin tied for second in receptions and checked in third in receiving yards on the afternoon, and just as important, made it through a second consecutive game with his health intact. Godwin has been busy, albeit in a shorter-area role, over the last two games, leading to a 13-120 line on 16 targets. Godwin draws a favorable matchup against a vulnerable and injury-hampered Steelers secondary on the road in Week 6.