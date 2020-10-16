Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that he thinks Godwin (hamstring) will return for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like the wide receiver will be treated as a game-time decision, but with a general sense of optimism that he'll be able to suit up. Godwin was a limited practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday, taking a tangible step forward after he was a non-participant all last week. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff isn't ideal for fantasy purposes, but it is possible Godwin's status becomes clear before Sunday afternoon.