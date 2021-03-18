Godwin signed his franchise tender Wednesday morning, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This means Godwin is officially under contract and can be fined if he holds out from training camp or games. In other words, the wideout knows it won't come down to that, figuring he'll sign a long-term contract or else play out 2021 under a franchise tag for $15.9 million. The second option typically would be undesirable for a player of Godwin's caliber, but it makes more some sense this offseason, with the wideout coming off an injury-marred campaign and the market for free agents impacted by the salary cap dip.
