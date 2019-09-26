Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Sits out again Thursday
Godwin (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
This was more or less the expectation when Godwin wasn't spotted on the field during the part of practice open to the media. His status for Week 4 will become more clear upon the release of Friday's injury report. If Godwin begins to trend toward a DNP, Mike Evans would have a healthy share of targets available to him, while tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate would be in line for additional work.
