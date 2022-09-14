Godwin (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Godwin wasn't active during the media-access portion of the first session of Week 2 prep before going down as a non-participant on the injury report. Both Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) joined Godwin on the sideline, while Mike Evans (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited participants. Considering Godwin is expected to miss Sunday's game in New Orleans due to his hamstring injury and perhaps another week or two beyond that, the rest of the receiving corps stands to benefit on game days, assuming they're active.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: May have avoided major injury•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to miss time•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out with hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Clear for Week 1 action•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Could be on snap count Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as questionable•